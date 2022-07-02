Matthew Rehwoldt Issues Statement Calling Out Wrestling Entertainment Series for Costing Him Time & Income

– In a series of posts on Twitter, wrestling talent Matthew Rehwoldt (aka former WWE Superstar Aiden English), called out Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) for costing him both “time” and “income.” He stated the following on the promotion;

On May 31, WES announced they were postponing their debut event, which was scheduled for June 4. It was then moved to July 9 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK, with some notable changes to the card.

“So @wesofficialtv has cost me time and now cost me income. I was asked to be on this show but had a conflicting booking. I was told they really wanted me and would pay me upfront. So as they were former colleagues I took them at their word and passed on my other booking. And since I have been completely ghosted. Zero communication. I have friends booked for the show and luckily some of them have been paid already but I doubt the show will happen. No travel, hotel, or any pertinent information has been shared with anyone I know. Now I’m also out a weekend or income due to them. Part of that is on me as I chose to forgo my other date… But as I said I was told repeatedly that “for sure“ this was happening and they wanted me to be there. I would be wary of buying a ticket or the broadcast of this show.”

Former WWE Superstars Authors of Pain, Gzim Selmani (Rezar) & Sunny Dhinsa (Akam), are promoting the event.

