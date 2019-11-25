wrestling / News
UPDATED: Mauro Ranallo Misses Survivor Series, Deletes Twitter Account Following Tweets From Corey Graves
UPDATE: Mauro Ranallo did not appear on Sunday night’s Survivor Series after he deleted his Twitter account, possibly over the tweets from Graves. Michael Cole addressed Ranallo’s absence from the show, saying that Ranallo was so passionate at NXT Takeover: WarGames that he “blew his voice out.”
ORIGINAL: Mauro Ranallo has deleted his Twitter account following posts to the platform made by Corey Graves that may have been critical of his commentary work at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Ranallo called last night’s NXT Takeover show alongside Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix, and Graves posted to his Twitter account suggesting that Pheonix and McGuinness were either not getting a chance to talk or weren’t getting their deserved praise. He also suggested that there were “far too many” references to Chicago rap, as you can see below.
Ranallo has been open about his living witb bipolar disorder, which was the focus of Showtime’s Bipolar Rock N’ Roller documentary. Frank Shamrock, who is Ranallo’s manager and friend, replied to Graves with a retort about the Smackdown announcer’s tweets:
Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary.
I’d imagine they have a lot to offer.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019
Far, far too many.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019
— Frank Shamrock (@frankshamrock) November 24, 2019
