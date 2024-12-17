– In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven discussed his WWE career, and he was asked if WWE Superstars ever suffer from imposter syndrome. Maven noted that he dealt with those feelings throughout his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On suffering from imposter syndrome: “I have to be honest with you, I probably had imposter syndrome my entire time I was in the WWE. There was never a day that I walked into that locker room and didn’t have that little bit in the back of my mind, thinking, ‘Man, I don’t know if I belong in here.'”

Maven on other wrestlers feeling that way: “I’ve talked to other guys who I’d be in the car with, and we were big, silly kids. We just didn’t feel like we were at the top of our profession, but we were. I think everybody, when you get to a specific level, has a little bit of imposter syndrome. That’s just self-doubt creeping in. WWE wrestlers are certainly no different.”