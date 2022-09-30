Max Caster Says The Acclaimed’s Jersey Is AEW’s Best-Selling Jersey To Date

The Acclaimed’s jersey has only been released for a short period of time, and Max Caster says it’s already AEW’s best-selling jersey. The pre-order for the Jersey began last week, and Caster took to Twitter to announce that it’s the best-selling such piece of merchandise the company has created, writing:

“This is already the best-selling jersey @AEW has released. THAT’S RIGHT. We are the People’s Choice. Everyone loves the Acclaimed.”

The team won the AEW World Tag Team Championships on last week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.