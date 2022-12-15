Max Caster Says National Scissoring Day Is His Proudest Career Moment

Max Caster is part of AEW’s World Tag Team Champions in The Acclaimed, and he recently weighed in on his proudest career moment to date. Caster appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday morning and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the moment he’s most proud of: “I go to National Scissoring Day. I want to say that’s the most proudest moment of my career is that for that 15 minutes, all those thousands of people in that arena, in that one city we’re working in unison and no one had any problems. Everyone was on the same page. It doesn’t matter what you believe, who you support in life, but, everyone supported The Acclaimed and The Acclaimed supported everyone in that moment.”

On coming up with more merchandise ideas for the gimmick: “For the team meeting today, I legitimately wrote down, ‘Kid’s scissors for back to school.’ Like, what if we had pink scissors with, maybe not our face, that’s kind of weird. But, just some Acclaimed scissors for kids to go back to school.”