WWE News: Max Dupri Teases Return to LA Knight, Liv Morgan Talks Rousey, Weekend Schedule

– Max Durpi seemed to tease a return to his NXT persona, LA Knight, in a post-Smackdown online exclusive video. In the video, when the Maximum Male Models are moping in the locker room after their loss on Smackdown, Max Dupri informs them that they must “go through the day to get to the night… yeah.” This seems to indicate that he will be returning to his LA Knight character. This also ties into the teased issues between Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri, who has been subject to flirting from Angel and Humberto.

Several former NXT wrestlers such as BUTCH and Giovanni Vinci have brought back their NXT characters since Triple H took over WWE creative, while others like Tommaso Ciampa and Austin Theory have gotten their first names back.

– After watching Ronda Rousey earn a rematch for her SmackDown Women’s Championship, Liv Morgan says she was impressed with The Rowdy One’s win and everyone is in for a treat at WWE Extreme Rules.

Here is WWE's schedule for this weekend:

* Saturday night – RAW Live Event – Colorado Springs, Colorado at The World Arena featuring Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa

* Saturday night – Smackdown Live Event – Spokane, Washington at the Spokane Arena featuring Drew McIntyre & The New Day vs. Sami Zayn & The Usos, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Saturday night – NXT Live Event – Orlando, FL

* Sunday night – Smackdown Live Event – Wenatchee, Washington at the Town Toyota Center featuring Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs Sami Zayn and The Usos, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs GUNTHER.