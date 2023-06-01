Maxxine Dupri Says She Is Cleared To Return To The Ring

In an interview with Out of Character with Ryan Satin (via Fightful), Maxxine Dupri revealed she has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering a fractured fibula last year. She hasn’t wrestled since joining the main roster in her new gimmick, as she was injured when she got the role. Here are highlights:

On if she’s cleared to wrestle: “I am. I’m cleared, training in-ring, everything is good, we’re healthy.”

On her goals: “I’m trying to live in the moment. I’m so happy and so content with my character and storylines, I’m having so much fun. I obviously would love to get a little physicality going, but I also want to really take in every single moment. I’m never going to get this time back, so I’m just enjoying it and when that time comes, I will be so excited.”

On training with Norman Smiley: “Norman Smiley. I love him. He’s such a special human. I love being in his class, he has such a positive delivery, and he’s obviously so talented and knows so much. I’m always learning something new, which I love.”

On being excited to wrestle again: “Of course. I would love to. We have many talented women and there is so much opportunity for me to learn from so many of them and to be in the ring with them would be so special. I do get to roll around sometimes with Dana Brooke, Nikki (Cross), and it’s really fun to get to learn from them on Monday’s. I’m excited for that time.”