McKenzie Mitchell Proud of Samantha Irvin’s Success in WWE

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), former WWE interviewer McKenzie Mitchell spoke about the success that Samantha Irvin has had as a ring announcer in the company. Irvin’s work has been praised by many, including Michael Buffer, who is still the highest-paid ring announcer in sports.

Mitchell said: “I love it, I truly do. When Samantha came in, I helped train her on some backstage interviewing skills because when she first came into NXT, she was down in Florida with her, Megan Morant, myself. I was just kind of trying to help them learn then like, here’s the standard interview but make it your own. Here’s the tools, but have the ability to fluctuate and make it yours because when it’s your interview, it’s your time to shine. You may only have, ‘What are your thoughts?’ How do you transcend on television to where people are understanding that that is your personality in a matter of five seconds. I’m loving that Samantha is getting to use her — she’s a singer first and foremost, she’s a musician and she’s getting to use her vocals and really expand who she is on television and I think the world is getting to see that in front of their eyes and go, ‘There’s a reason she’s a musician, there’s a reason she’s writing music and singing and performing.’ At the end of the day, we’re all performers and we’re all playing a role, it’s a television show. So, it’s really awesome to see Samantha do her thing.“