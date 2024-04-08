wrestling / News
Michael Buffer Praises Samantha Irvin For Her Ring Announcing at Wrestlemania
In a post on Twitter, iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer praised the work of Samantha Irvin at Wrestlemania 40 last night, calling it ‘awesome.’ Irvin notably got emotional when announcing that Cody Rhodes was the new Undisputed WWE Universal champion after he defeated Roman Reigns. Buffer, who is still the highest-paid ring announcer in sports, wrote:
“Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome!
She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!”
Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome!
She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant!
Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!@SamanthaTheBomb @WWE pic.twitter.com/qHt8s3PsTy
— Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) April 8, 2024
