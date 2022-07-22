Memphis Wrestling (9.27.1980) Review  

-Originally aired September 27, 1980.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell and Dave Brown.

-A local commercial for Winner Commercial featuring Handsome Jimmy Valiant! Come meet Jimmy Valiant in person on October 19th and get two free tickets for the next Louisville Gardens show if you buy more than $100 worth of furniture. They should just follow that with Lance coming out there and describing some incident we haven’t seen yet that’s going to happen on October 19th to hype that house show.

DR. BILL IRWIN & GYPSY JOE vs. CARL FERGIE & TOM MALEY

-Fergie works Irwin’s arm. Irwin escapes as soon as he can and tags out like he’s terrified of Fergie. Fergie backdrops Joe, but Joe rallies and gets him on the mat with a chinlock. Irwin tags back in and is knocked on his ass by a right hand. Tom Maley tags in, and he’s another one of those wrestlers whose career existed entirely in Memphis and nobody on the internet knows who he is, where he is, or what became of him.

-Joe stomps all over Maley and chokes him out, and with the weaker opponent sufficiently even…weakeneder, I suppose. Irwin comes in and drops a knee for the three-count.

-Tommy Rich is ready for a piledriver vs. piledriver match against Handsome Jimmy Valiant in Louisville this Tuesday! And Killer Karl Krupp finally has a CWA Heavyweight Title shot after defeating Billy Robinson in a non-title match, and he vows he will leave town if he loses.



KING COBRA vs. DAVID OSWALD

-Cobra returns to the territory.

-Takedown by Cobra, and he clamps on a wristlock. He gets tired of that and headbutts Oswald down, then switches to a chinlock. Powerslam gets two, so Cobra tries a backdrop next, then goes back to the wristlock. Oswald makes a miracle comeback 45 minutes into this match with a series of right hands, but Cobra fires back and dropkicks him. Flying headscissors gives Cobra the win.



TOMMY RICH vs. KOKO WARE

-Rich elbows Koko and kneelifts him.. Koko comes to life with a kneelift, but they criss-cross and Koko runs right into the right arm. We actually get a rare ref bump on the studio show. Paul Morton is out cold and Rich takes advantage, throwing Koko over the top rope and then going out and bodyslamming him onto the concrete for good measure, and the referee revives to count Koko…but Koko makes it back up to the apron like a hero, so Rich suplexes him back into the ring and pins him that way. Rich goes straight to the commentary table to gloat about the clean and decisive win, and the commentators just blow him off.

SONNY KING & THE ANGEL (Southern Tag Team Champions) vs. TONY BOYLES & MIKE MERONI

-The Angel is Frank Morrell. Boyles takes a beating to start then tags in Meroni. King slams him down. Angel tags in and scores the quick win with a suplex. Dave Brown notes that the champions WERE considered heavy favorites going into this match.



TOMMY & EDDIE GILBERT vs. DAVID MCGEE & TOM STANTON

-I feel like we’re about due for something to happen on the show by this point. Literally anything.

-Tommy takes down Stanton. Eddie tags in and applies a side headlock as Lance notes that Eddie is “growing” but still smaller than pretty much everyone he wrestles. That IS one thing I truly appreciate about this territory. Guys like Eddie Gilbert, Koko Ware, Ricky Morton, and Bill Dundee got pushed, believably pushed, and were able to parlay it into full careers here and elsewhere, when virtually every other territory would have just sentenced them to life as jobbers.

-Gilberts double-team McGee, and a kneelift from Tommy is enough for the win.



EXPIRATION OF TIME: SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE & TOJO YAMOMOTO vs. JIMMY KENT & FRANK SAVAGE

-FALL ONE: Feeling-out process to start. Tojo takes Savage down. Jimmy boots him on the head to break it, and a melee breaks out right away. Referee restores order, but the jobbers manage to overwhelm Dundee, and they get a victory over Dundee and Yamomoto that the stars will have to rally from to win at least two falls in the 11 minutes of show remaining. Ha, just kidding, Dundee makes a comeback and he and Yamomoto continue kicking the jobbers’ asses while making no actual effort towards pinning them and winning.

-Dundee and Yamomoto whip the jobbers into each other and Dundee goes for a pin, but the referee refuses to count because he’s pinning the wrong man. Tojo goes for the fat grab to get a submission, but Kent breaks the hold to save his partner. Everybody tags and Dundee hiptosses Kent, and a bodypress gets three.

….Wait for it….

…Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaait for it…

-TV time is up so we won’t have a second fall.

-And then they bring out Koko Ware to cut a promo because they still have TV time remaining!