Memphis Wrestling TV Preview: Heritage Title Bout With Street Fight Rules
– A new episode of Memphis Wrestling TV airs later today on TrillerTV. Here’s the full preview:
This week, Memphis Wrestling is set to be as unpredictable as ever! Memphis legend and matchmaker King Cobra vows to settle the score between Tim Bosby and Marko Harris.
Plus, our main event has no rules with the Memphis Heritage Championship at stake!
All or Nothing
Memphis Wrestling matchmaker King Cobra is set to make a decision regarding the tie-breaking two-out-of-three falls match with the Cobra Cup on the line. Do not miss this!
Warning Sent
Nixi XS has a special message for the Memphis Wrestling Women’s Champion DDT Diana Taylor.
Let It Burn
Reverend Ash Taylor stumbled upon The Slaughterhouse. This saga continues this week on Memphis Wrestling!
Special Assignment
We’ll hear from Derrick King for the first time since his retirement match. What’s he doing backstage? And is he on special assignment?
Revenge
Tim Grind, Xya Wolf, and Lil Homie align on possible revenge plans…
He’s Coming
Sycho Simon continues his cryptic messages, as the countdown continues on his way to Memphis, TN.
Tag Team Championship Match
The Big Manes (c) vs. Twins of Salem with Barnabas
K-Toomer and Big John Dalton defend their titles against another top team! One would have to assume that Hollywood Jimmy and his Hollywood Clique will be watching!
Memphis Heritage Title Match | Memphis Street Fight Rules
The GunShow (c) vs. Zay Washington with Justin Case
This could be Zay Washington’s final opportunity for the Memphis Heritage Championship. And with Justin Case always involved, the odds are certainly in his favor. Will The GunShow prevail against the odds?
It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – we are Memphis Wrestling!
