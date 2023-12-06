wrestling / News
Men’s Breakout Tournament Competitors Revealed On WWE NXT
December 5, 2023 | Posted by
We now know the eight competitors for the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament, as they were revealed on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the announcement that the following men will compete in the tournament, with the winner getting a title shot at the time of their choice:
* Tavion Heights
* Myles Bourne
* Riley Osborne
* Keanu Carver
* Dion Lennox
* Luca Crusifino
* Trey Bearhill
* Oba Femi
The tournament kicks off on next week’s episode of NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on First Five Years in AEW, Vince McMahon Stepping Aside, & CM Punk Returning to WWE
- Kevin Nash Jokes About Why CM Punk Checks His Watch
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing
- Kurt Angle Recalls Facing Undertaker At WWE Survivor Series 2000, Their Relationship Then