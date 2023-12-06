Men’s Breakout Tournament Competitors Revealed On WWE NXT

We now know the eight competitors for the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament, as they were revealed on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the announcement that the following men will compete in the tournament, with the winner getting a title shot at the time of their choice:

* Tavion Heights

* Myles Bourne

* Riley Osborne

* Keanu Carver

* Dion Lennox

* Luca Crusifino

* Trey Bearhill

* Oba Femi

The tournament kicks off on next week’s episode of NXT.