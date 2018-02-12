Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to Feature Seven Competitors Following Raw

– WWE has announced that the men’s Elimination Chamber match will feature seven competitors for the first time following the events on Raw. Kurt Angle announced in a Facebook video posted to WWE’s FB page that both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will be added to the match after they jointly pinned Bray Wyatt in the Raw main event. You can see the video below, in which Angle listens to both men’s arguments and makes the ruling, deciding they both belong in the match: