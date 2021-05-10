Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary

A&E had an episode of Biography dedicated to Booker T last night and while it covered most of his career, one notable feud was left out. Wrestling Inc reports that writer and professor David Dennis Jr posted (and later deleted) messages on Twitter indicating that there were segments that mentioned the controversial feud that didn’t make the cut.

He wrote: “So one of the main reasons I was brought in was to talk about WrestleMania 19. I went in about it for a LONG time. But my ass knew it wasn’t making the final cut so I figured i was gonna get cut out from the whole doc lmao. So there’s a lot of footage somewhere that’s pretty spice lmao” and “I just wonder if Vince and HHH saw it because baybeeeeee.”

The feud has long drawn criticism for its racial overtones, as Triple H told Booker that “people like him” didn’t get to be World champion. The Game used a term that is derogatory to black people to describe Booker’s hair and told him that his job was to dance and entertain. Triple H ended up winning the match at Wrestlemania, which only exacerbated the negative reaction to the story.

Triple H has said that the promo was in reference to Booker T’s criminal past while WWE producer Bruce Prichard said it was a reference to his time as WCW champion and trying to win a title in WWE.