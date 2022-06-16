Mercedes Martinez on How Steve Austin Changed the Game During the WWE Attitude Era

– During a recent interview with Complex Unsanctioned podcast, ROH Women’s Champion and AEW star Mercedes Martinez discussed her love for Stone Cold Steve Austin during the Attitude Era of WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Martinez on her admiration for Steve Austin during the Attiude Era: “Everyone wants to love the rebel and he defied all of society’s rules. He said, ‘Fu*k you guys, I’m gonna do this sh*t my way because the way y’all are doing it ain’t right. So I’m going to come in here, I’m going to fu*k up the system. I’m going to do this sh*t and you’re either going to like it or you’re not, but I don’t give a fu*k,’ and that’s what people needed and he changed the game. He literally changed the game.”

On how Austin changed the game: “Don’t get me wrong, The Rock did too, but it was Stone Cold who changed the game for that attitude era. It was because of him people loved that Attitude Era.”