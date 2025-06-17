Mercedes Moné Confirms Relationship With The Beast Mortos

AEW stars Mercedes Moné and The Beast Mortos are reportedly involved romantically. TMZ has confirmed that the AEW TBS Champion is in a relationship with Mortos after speculation of such began flying from an Instagram Stories post by Mortos of the two in Mexico together. TMZ confirmed with Mone that the two are dating and described it as “A real beauty and the beast situation.”

No word on how long the two have been involved. Mone finalized her divorce from Sarath Ton last year after years of separation.

Both Mone and Mortos are part of the AEW roster.