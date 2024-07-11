– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has issued an open challenge for her title on next week’s 250th edition of Dynamite. However, Britt Baker isn’t allowed to challenge for the title. Mone did state that the challenge is open to any woman on the AEW roster except Baker.

Mercedes Mone wrote, “To celebrate #AEWDynamite250 next week in Little Rock, I am going to have an open challenge for my TBS Title. The challenge is open to any woman on the AEW Roster except @RealBrittBaker.” You can view her comments below.

Next week’s Dynamite Episode 250 will be held at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.