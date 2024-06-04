Mercedes Mone On Her Issue With Stephen A. Smith’s Claims About NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Mercedes Mone is none too happy with Stephen A. Smith for his recent comments about Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Smith recently reported that a source in the NBA told him that the organization doesn’t view him as marketable “because of his, ‘I am better than you,’ attitude.” Mone, a Bostonian and diehard Celtics fan, spoke with Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi for TMZ and explained the beef between her and Smith over the matter. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On beefing with Smith over the matter: “I’m wearing green for a reason. We are the city of champions for a reason. There is a reason why I picked the boss in Boston. Stephen Smith, whatever his name is, he wants to say that Jaylen Brown has a big ego. He has a big ego. He can’t even be a superstar. I’ve done and dealt with haters my whole career. Jaylen Brown goes out there and shows that he is a champion. Every single game. So just prepare for another championship from Boston Bay because we’re going to go out there and we’re going to get it.”

On what would happen if Smith showed up to AEW Dynamite: “Oh, he’s about to get bankrupt. That’s for sure.”