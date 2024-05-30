Mercedes Mone Sends Message To Stephen A. Smith After Report On Jaylen Brown’s ‘Ego’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made headlines recently when he said that an ‘NBA source’ told him that there are people that don’t like Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown because of his ‘ego’. Brown noted that he wanted to know Smith’s source. Boston native Mercedes Mone also weighed in on the situation, stating she’d also like to see that source.

She wrote: “Hey @stephenasmith, from one #GOAT to another, The CEO wants to sit down with your source. @FCHWPO, from one superstar to another, I just won my championship & I’m super excited to see you win yours. Keep lifting the game and the community the way you’ve been doing. Go Celtics.”

State your source https://t.co/7ay3dXr6YN — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 26, 2024