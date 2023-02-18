Mercedes Mone Says She’s Performing In April In Tokyo, What She Loves About Japanese Wrestling

Mercedes Mone is set to compete at NJPW Battle in the Valley this weekend, and she recently confirmed she will be competing in Tokyo in April. Mone spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and you can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:

On what she loves about Japanese wrestling: “I think it’s just the realism that comes from it. Feels like a real legit fight and sport. In the United States, it’s really about the entertainment aspect, but in Japan, it’s about the athleticism and the sport of wanting to beat your opponent. I actually got to be at Pro-Wrestling NOAH, for Nakamura and Great Muta’s match and to hear the crowd and just to hear the different receptions of how their energy is presented when they watch wrestling. It’s so just magnifying where I’m just like, ‘That’s what I want to hear. That’s what I want to experience.’ It’s just timeless. They’re just so transformed into watching and feeling it instead of just being overall entertained. They’re just like, ‘Wow, [claps]’ they just treat it with so much respect that I’m just like, I can’t wait to perform in April in Tokyo.”

On what she expects from the crowd for Battle in the Valley: “I’m not quite sure due to it being an American crowd and the first time that I’m performing in nine months, I expect the fans to be really loud. That’s what I want. I want to bring the American culture to Japan as well to let them know that they can be loud and go over the top, but tomorrow night, I’m not quite sure what the reaction is going to be. I don’t know if they’re just going to be quiet and just into watching and just cheering for good things, or they’re just going to be so loud and into it, which I’m hoping and expecting it to be. I just expect it to be awesome. Because it’s a sold-out crowd. It’s a sold-out Civic Center. I just think it’s going to be one of the best pay-per-views of this year. I mean, the card is so stacked, and as a wrestling fan alone. I’m excited just to sit back and watch as well.”