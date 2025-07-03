– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is riding high right now. She successfully defended her title once again last night on AEW Dynamite 300, beating Mina Shirakawa. She also took part in an Instagram Live stream and answered questions from fans. During one question, Mercedes Mone was asked about former rival and AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker. A fan asked the CEO about more of her feud with Dr. Baker.

Mercedes Mone, “‘We want more of you versus Britt.’ You did? *Laughs* Well, if the DMD wants a back adjustment, she knows where to find me. In my locker room. But make sure you knock on the door first before entering, or I’m going to call security and the cops.” You can view that clip from Mone’s Instagram livestream below.

Dr. Britt Baker has recently been the subject of controversy and rumors, with there being conflicting reports regarding her AEW contract status. She last appeared on AEW programming in November of last year, and has all but disappeared from AEW. However, she has been active on the convention circuit, making multiple appearances.

Mercedes Mone previously defended her AEW TBS Title last year against Britt Baker at AEW All In London 2024 on August 25. The pay-per-view was held at London’s Wembley Stadium.