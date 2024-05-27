Mercedes Mone Wins TBS Title In In-Ring Return At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 26, 2024 | Posted by

Mercedes Mone has her first AEW match under her belt, winning the TBS Championship at Double Or Nothing. Mone defeated Willow Nightingale on Sunday’s PPV to capture the title. Mone pinned Nightingale with the Mone Maker after escaping a gutwrench powerbomb. Nightingale had Mone pinned moments before, but Kris Statlander Stokely Hathaway inadvertantly distracted the ref from the pinfall.

After the match, Statlander shoved Hathaway and helped Nightingale partway down the ramp, but then turned on Willow and laid her out.

The match is Mone’s first since she was injured at NJPW Resurgence 2023 in a match against Nightingale to determine the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion. It makes her first title reign in AEW and ends Nightingale’s run at 36 days. Nightingale won the match from Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty.

You can see highlights from the match below.

The CEO Mercedes Moné makes her AEW in-ring debut as she looks to capture TBS gold & revenge! Order #AEWDoN on PPV right now! 💻: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n

🔗: https://t.co/GTkwK7GBIn@willowwrestles | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/f4ECyh4GMF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024