Mia Yim Makes Impact Wrestling Return At Under Siege, Details On Her Signing (Pics, Video)
Mia Yim made her return to Impact Wrestling at tonight’s Under Siege event on Impact Plus after five years away from the company. She originally competed there as Jade and had a run as the Knockouts champion, before leaving in 2017. She would then join the WWE, where she was primarily part of the NXT brand outside of a brief run on the main roster as part of RETRIBUTION. She was released from the company back in November 2021.
After her return, she saved Taya Valykrie from an attack by Deonna Purrazzo following their match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, which Taya won.
Fightful Select reports that she has signed with the company and will continue to appear for Impact going forward.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Under Siege here.
.@MiaYim is at #UnderSieged!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/xhYAaEXYgI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 8, 2022
She’s home.
Welcome back to @IMPACTWRESTLING, @MiaYim. 💙#UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/SQRqMiFmJ2
— Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) May 8, 2022
OH MY GOD! Mia Yim is with #ImpactWrestling!!!
She's gonna put every single Knockout on notice. #HBIC #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/Poy6mg7SJf
— Bill Shannon (@RealBShannon3) May 8, 2022
