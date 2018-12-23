Mia Yim Would Have Retired in 2019 If She Hadn’t Signed With WWE

– Mia Yim’s signing with WWE this year has literally kept her career going. Yim posted to Twitter over the weekend noting that she had pledged to retire from the ring if she hadn’t made it to WWE by the time she was thirty in 2019, as you can see below.

Yim officially signed with the company in September and made her official TV debut on NXT in late October. She competed in both the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic before being signed.