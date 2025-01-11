Michael Cole Says He’s Having The Most Fun Of His Career In WWE Now

Michael Cole says that his time working under Triple H has been the most fun of his career. The WWE commentator spoke about the current era of WWE on The Pat McAfee Show, and you can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On the level freedom under Triple H: “I think that freedom has really allowed the superstars, and I know for me and I know for Pat as well, has allowed us to be more entertaining, to be more relaxed, to be able to sit back and enjoy this product as a fan,” he said. “Also, who knows characters better than the character? Seth Rollins knows his character better than anyone on the planet, so why not allow him to be able to bring that character forward.”

On having fun during the current era: “I’ve seen everything in this business for nearly 30 years. I have never had as much fun as I’ve had the last couple of years. Not only working with you, but working with Paul [Levesque].”