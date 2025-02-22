– During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, WWE broadcaster Michael Cole revealed during his heel run in 2011, CM Punk accidentally knocked out one of his teeth ahead of WrestleMania 27. Cole stated the following (via Fightful):

“I had a little run when I was a heel where I actually got in the ring. Terrible, but I took bumps. I got my tooth knocked out. CM Punk, during the day, as I was going over the match with Jerry, he just decided to run across the ring and give me a knee lift. Dummy me didn’t move out of the way, and he knocked my tooth out. During the match, Jerry hit me with a dropkick and knocked my other tooth out.”