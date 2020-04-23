Various News: Michael Hayes Remembers Terry Gordy On His Birthday, Rockquiem For a Wrestler Doing Live Streamed Stage Reading

– Michael Hayes shared his memories of the late Terry Gordy on Thursday to commemoriate Gordy’s birthday. Hayes posted to Twitter to remember his former Freebirds teammate, who would have turned 59 today:

Today would have been Terry’s 59th birthday, reminds me of his 40th and last birthday.

Buddy flew in from Chicago, we drove up to Chattanooga, eat at Red Lobster, then everyone went back to my place in Georgia, great time!! I think it was the last time the 3 of us were together. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) April 23, 2020

– The musical Rockquiem for a Wrestler is holding a live steamed stage reading on June 13th. The musical, which as previously reported is a loose adaptation of Ivan Koloff’s life story, will be available to watch on Triad Theater’s Twitch channel. The show is described as follows:

[Rockquiem For a Wrestler] is about a champion wrestler named IKAN KOOLOFF (I-Kin Cool-Off). A dramatic parody inspired by the legendary wrestler IVAN KOLOFF.

The plot centers around Ikan revisiting his past while answering questions during a “Look Back At The Life Of A Legend” interview at a radio station. He struggles with his memories as if “wrestling” with the duality between his quest for success and fame and the price he paid for it. He recounts his pursuits beginning from youth as a reckless teenager ending up an ex-convict to his crazy days as a wrestler which lead to his struggle with alcohol and drugs and ultimately his choice for recovery. The play explores the social impact of Entertainment Wrestling in an age when the public’s hunger, thirst and fascination for spectacle entertainment and reality TV has become obsessive and insatiable. The action moves forward to flamboyantly and spiritedly dramatize his life, encompassing the dangerous, absurd and often tragic lives of wrestlers within the world of Entertainment Wrestling often transporting the audience to being at a Rock Concert.