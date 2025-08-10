Michael Oku Has His Eye On Titan’s CMLL World Welterweight Title

Michael Oku is teasing a potential chase of Titan’s CMLL World Welterweight Title. Oku is set to be part of the CMLL International Grand Prix and he recently spoke about what titles in CMLL he might be eying during a media scrum for the tournament.

“100%,” Oku said about eyeing some of the CMLL titles (per Fightful’s Luis Pulido). “I’ve definitely been keeping my eye on — first of all, there’s like 20 championships in CMLL, so there’s enough to go around. I’m thinking about people that I have victories over and championships that they may have.”

He continued, “I noticed that Titan has a championship that he’s held for over 2000 days. So that sounds like someone who — again, I successfully defended my undisputed British Heavyweight Championship in Philadelphia against Titan. I believe that was last year. So again, if I get the chance to mix up a Titan in a singles that would be something I’d be wanting to do just as a competitor, but then also to be able to win a championship, a CMLL Championship, and all the championships have so much history that would be very, very special. So maybe I’m looking at Titan as a potential opponent.”