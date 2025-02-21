Michin Recalls Machete Spot During Street Fight With Allysin Kay

Michin recently looked back at her Street Fight with Allysin Kay in AIW that involved the use of a machete. The WWE star recalled the 2012 match in a new interview with the Speakeezy Podcast and how she ended up being cut by the machete.

“In Ohio, in the indies, I wrestled one of my good friends, her name is Allysin Kay,” Michin began (per Fightful). “So we had this feud going on, and we would wrestle each other all over the country. So one of the blowoffs was a Street Fight. I used a light tube on her, and her gimmick is with a machete, her character comes out with a machete. Yes, it was a real one.”

She continued, “She has me up against me up against the ramp, and she has the machete, and she’s bringing it down in between my chest. At first, I’m like, she’s gonna lift it up so it just looks like it. No, she didn’t, and she cuts my chest [laughs], and then one of the things is, we’ll make eye contact to kind of know what to do. She looks at me and does this [mines raising the machete]. I was like, ‘Oh, hell no.’ Move out the way, and then she stabs. That’s when I grab the light tube and hit her in the back with it. But I was like, that kind of hurt a little bit. If I didn’t move, then I wouldn’t be here. But it would have made a cooler story I guess.”