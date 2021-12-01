Mick Foley and Highspots Raised $22,000 For Jimmy Rave’s Medical Expenses

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley announced that he and Highspots were able to raise $22,000 to cover the medical expenses for Jimmy Rave. A virtual auction and signing was held to benefit Rave. A GoFundMe for him was set up in October following news that he had to have both of his legs amputated due to MRSA infections. This followed him losing his left arm due to infection last year. Between the Highspots auction and the GoFundMe (which has raised $45,855 at this time), a total of $67,855 has been raised.

Foley said in the video: “Hey everybody, it’s ‘The Hardcore Legend’ Mick Foley along with Michael, the Highspots impresario, and we’re just so grateful to everyone who contributed to our auction and signing tonight we raised over $22,000 to help Jimmy Rave out for his medical bills and living expenses. My heart is really full. I’m just so happy right now and thank you to all of you, who helped make it come true. Thank you. Have a nice day.”