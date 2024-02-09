Mick Foley Was Disappointed Not To Be In WrestleMania 15 Main Event

Mick Foley lost the WWE Championship to The Rock in the buildup to WrestleMania 15, and he recalled being disappointed that he didn’t get to main event the show. Foley had won the WWE Championship as Mankind in January of 1999 from The Rock and traded additional title wins in both January and February before Rock went on to face Steve Austin at that year’s WrestleMania. Foley looked back on that time on the final episode of Foley is Pod, noting that it was supposed to be a three-way match at first before it was changed to Rock vs. Austin.

“That was the year it was supposed to be a three-way,” Foley recalled (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). “It was supposed to be me, Rock, and Steve, and the decision was made at that time it had to be a singles. Even though in future years we would see several three-ways and really good three-ways, personally, I believe Steve and Rock was the right call. But, for me, it was really disappointing.”

He went on to add, “I missed out, and that was the whole reason that Vince decided to put me in the main event the next year. Even though I didn’t think I deserved it and didn’t really want it.”

The WrestleMania 2000 main event saw Triple H defend the title against Rock, Foley, and Big Show, each of whom had a McMahon in their corner. Triple H retained the title, but lost it to Rock at Backlash a month later.