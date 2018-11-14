Mick Foley Discusses How He ‘Ruined’ The Reigns vs. Strowman Hell in a Cell Match

Mick Foley recently spoke with Not Sam Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about his WWE return earlier this year, and how he ruined the Reigns vs. Strowman Hell in a Cell match…

On How He ‘Ruined’ The Reigns vs. Strowman Hell in a Cell Match: “Two things about that; Elias was awesome,” Foley said of the Raw segment in which he interrupted Elias to announce he would be the special guest referee. “You’re talking about a conduit who wasn’t even a part of the match, but his character was so strong that I was able to kind of segway from him and his singing to building a match and making that referee position as important as possible. “Let’s just disregard the fact that I did count to three during the match. It’s a skill man! There was so much speed going on and I couldn’t stop it and it’s like, I just ruined the match.”

On Why He Came Back: “I did come back with an intent and purpose and that was the reason why months earlier I had turned down the invitation to be back on Raw 25,” said Foley. “Because I thought, let me come back when there is some substance to it, so I am glad that I did.”