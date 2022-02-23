wrestling / News
Mick Foley Files To Trademark Cactus Jack
PWInsider reports that Mick Foley has filed with the USPTO to trademark the name Cactus Jack for merchandise and entertainment purposes.
G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Addresses Past Issue With Shawn Michaels Over Raw 25th Anniversary Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Shawn Michaels ‘Losing His Smile’ In 1997, Backstage Reaction To Shawn’s Promo
- Eric Bischoff On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW & Potentially Joining WWE, Reason He Admires Cody’s Decision
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos