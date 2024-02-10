Mick Foley Recalls Hitting Sheamus at WrestleMania 32

– During the final farewell edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recalled his segment at WrestleMania 32, making a surprise appearance with Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin at the event and hitting Sheamus in the ring. The Hall of Fame veterans appeared, going after the League of Nations during the event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on his WrestleMania 32 moment with Sheamus: “I’m on the no-touch list, so I can hit them, they can’t hit me. Sheamus comes up to me … right before he goes out for his match and goes, ‘I want you to hit me as hard as you can in the head, fella.’ And I said, ‘I think I can make it look good without doing that.’ And he looks me right in the eye and goes, ‘As hard as you can. As hard as you can.'”

On how many times he hit Sheamus: “I hit Sheamus as hard as I could 28 times. He was okay two minutes later, and I can still point to the spot eight years later where my forearm [hurts].”