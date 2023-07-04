– On the latest edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on his iconic Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, which took place 25 years ago at WWE King of the Ring in June 1998. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on what it was like for him after Hell in a Cell: “Al Snow was my roommate that night. I didn’t get back for about four hours, because I went to the emergency room. Even in my sleep I was — I guess making some noises like it was really a tough, tough night for me.”

On not remembering which bump did the most damage: “At that time I didn’t know that bone-jarring bumps could rattle your brain. The table did break my fall to some extent, and like I said because there were two big bumps I can’t tell which one did the most damage, but I was really hurting for about six weeks with all the injuries.”

On having blood in his urine: “There was definitely some blood in the urine for a few days and real tenderness around either the kidney or liver. It was one of the two organs that were probably injured and really affected me.”