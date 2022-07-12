wrestling / News
Mick Foley Says He’s Signed a New Legends Deal With WWE
If you want to buy Mick Foley shirts from Pro Wrestling Tees, do so soon as he’s signed a new WWE Legends deal. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Monday with a new video in which he revealed Pro Wrestling Tees will no longer be able to sell merchandise after July 31st due to his new deal.
Foley said in the video:
“Hello everyone, it’s the Hardcore Legend, Mick Foley. And I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31st. There is no heat or friction, I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new Legends agreement with WWE that does give them the exclusive on T-shirts.
“In the meantime, the Socko Sale’s still taking place in November, the Four Cheeses of Foley Pizza is still available through Powerbomb Pizza. And I — please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31st. I love seeing them at appearances, I’m really grateful for the relationship that I’ve had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees. And I appreciate all of you who understand, I understand that some of you won’t understand, and that’s okay too. In the meantime, hope all as well and have a nice day.”
Why Are Mick Foley T-Shirts Leaving #PWTees? Find Out Why Directly From Mick & Shop His Store Before 7/31: https://t.co/7OtKp0xwKQ@RealMickFoley #HardcoreLegend #Mankind #CactusJack #DudeLove pic.twitter.com/zhUC4WjhgV
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) July 12, 2022
