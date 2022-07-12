wrestling / News

Mick Foley Says He’s Signed a New Legends Deal With WWE

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

If you want to buy Mick Foley shirts from Pro Wrestling Tees, do so soon as he’s signed a new WWE Legends deal. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Monday with a new video in which he revealed Pro Wrestling Tees will no longer be able to sell merchandise after July 31st due to his new deal.

Foley said in the video:

“Hello everyone, it’s the Hardcore Legend, Mick Foley. And I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31st. There is no heat or friction, I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new Legends agreement with WWE that does give them the exclusive on T-shirts.

“In the meantime, the Socko Sale’s still taking place in November, the Four Cheeses of Foley Pizza is still available through Powerbomb Pizza. And I — please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31st. I love seeing them at appearances, I’m really grateful for the relationship that I’ve had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees. And I appreciate all of you who understand, I understand that some of you won’t understand, and that’s okay too. In the meantime, hope all as well and have a nice day.”

