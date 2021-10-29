Mick Foley Explains Why He’s Glad Social Media Didn’t Exist For WWE Hell In a Cell Bump

In a recent interview on Talking Tough, Mick Foley discussed the match he’s most proud of in his career, why he’s glad social media didn’t exist for his Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker, and much more. Here’s what Foley had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Mick Foley on the match he’s most proud of in his career: “It’s not one that people saw or remembered, it was January 10, with Terry Funk in Japan… On that night, we had a small crowd. But you know what it’s like with the Japanese media contingent, that if you’re lucky enough to be in big crowds, that was great. But those media people were going to get those beautiful, full-color photos across the country to, like, 500,000 fans in a couple of days. So, we only had 150 fans at this little arena. It was my first no-rope, barbed wire singles match. And because Terry would dress with the Japanese wrestlers, he was like part of their culture, on that night, in Japan… I didn’t even get a chance to see him, let alone talk to him. So we’re trying to put together something while we’re there, and we just turned in something special that night. It was a crazy match! And Terry was out of his mind anyway, but it was the one I’m most proud of because there were so few people, there was little money at stake, but we felt like we were building that promotion that night and that’s why I’m so proud of it.”

On why he’s glad social media didn’t exist for his Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker: “They were bringing me up the aisle on the gurney, and, you know, I didn’t know for sure if I would be able to get off but I told The Undertaker that if I could I would. And even as I was climbing that cell structure the second time, I thought to myself, well, at least the worst part of my night is over. And then it got worse in a hurry, so, it was a crazy night. I was lucky, I think, that there was no social media because it probably would have trended for two days and then have been forgotten about. And instead, it started picking up momentum like a snowball going downhill. And, you know, six months after it happened, it was far bigger than when it did happen.

“What I get a kick out of is how it’s become part of culture. I was going to say American culture, but not even just American, but it’s worldwide. You’ll watch a World Cup championship game, and the team goes up 3-0, and all of a sudden, the memes come in with Jim Ross shouting, ‘Somebody stop the damn match!’ ‘He has been broken in half’ is even part of the WWE intro, so, I was lucky. Part of that match, I resented it for a long time because I didn’t want it to be the only thing I was known for,” Mick explained. “But then as time goes by, and more and more people are asking me about that match who weren’t even alive at that stage. They’re 10 years old, 12 years old, and you realize, well, I’m pretty fortunate to be remembered.”