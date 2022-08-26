Mick Foley Recalls Vince McMahon Limo Explosion Angle, Having ‘Shouting Match’ With Vince About The Idea

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed the Vince McMahon limo explosion angle in WWE, the reason he was opposed to the idea, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on the Vince McMahon limo explosion angle in WWE: “I was really upset about it. I had about a 45-minute talk/shouting match with Mr. McMahon because I hated that angle. At the time I was doing quite a bit with the injured service members and I was always working with kids who are facing challenges, including imminent deaths. It was crazy because going back to the episode where I did kiss Vince’s butt following the I Quit Match with Ric. We’re live backstage, so we can’t cut. I called him Vince, and he said, ‘What did you call me?’ I thought it was a trick question. He looked at me, and I didn’t realize you were supposed to refer to him as Mr. McMahon when he’s on camera. He gave me 45 minutes of his time, and a lot of it was yelling.”

On the reason he was opposed to the idea: “I remember saying, ‘You know who does think you’re dead? A child facing challenges and the prospect of death. You know who else thinks you’re dead? A US Service member who lost both of their legs. These are people coming up to me asking about you.’ And he goes, ‘Mick, Vince McMahon didn’t die. Mr. McMahon died. And I went, ‘Do you think our fans know the difference?’ He goes, ‘Of course they do.’ I’m thinking back to when I called him Vince and clearly, I didn’t know the difference. I wasn’t aware there was a Vince and a Mr. McMahon. When I saw the full gospel tabernacle come in and they were supposed to have a memorial service, I don’t know if we were in San Antonio or Corpus Christi, I don’t know if he demanded that I leave, but it was more like, ‘Mick, if you’re not comfortable, you don’t have to be here.’ So, I took off and missed out on the [Chris Benoit] tragedy that unfolded.

