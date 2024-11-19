wrestling / News
Mickie James Hints At Possibility Of One More Match In WWE Or TNA
November 19, 2024 | Posted by
Mickie James says she might have at least one WWE or TNA more match in her. The former WWE and TNA star hasn’t competed much over the last year, though she worked a tag team match in September for IWR. A fan on Twitter said that he would like to see her have one more match in WWE or TNA, and James retweeted the post, adding:
“I think we might could make that happen…”
James’ last match for either company was in TNA when she battled Trinity (now Naomi in WWE) at Bound For Glory in October of 2023 for the Knockouts Championship./
I think we might could make that happen… 🤠 https://t.co/El9QZDnQvE
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 19, 2024
