wrestling / News

Mickie James on Why Impact’s Knockouts Division Is a Special Movement

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Mickie James Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, Impact Wrestling star Mickie James explained why the Knockouts division is special. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The Knockouts division has always been special. It was always special because it was a movement, it was truly a movement… A lot of people don’t really throw a lot of credit back to The Beautiful People, who were a massive catalyst in getting the women more time on television. Because the ratings were so high, they would then go like, ‘Well, the women need two segments.”

Mickie James

