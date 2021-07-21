Mickie James Announces Second Participant In NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament

The NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament will take place at the all-women’s EmPowerrr PPV, and the second competitor has been revealed. Mickie James announced on Wednesday that Jamie Senegal will join the previously-revealed Tootie Lynn in the tournament, as you can see below.

Senegal is known for her work in No Peace Underground and worked GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch show in October of last year. She worked several RISE shows in 2019 has several other appearances to her credit.

The NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament will see the winner earn a title shot against NWA Women’s Champion Kamille at NWA 73.