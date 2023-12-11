Mickie James & Thunder Rosa Are Looking Forward to CM Punk & Seth Rollins’ Feud

CM Punk and Seth Rollins appear to be on an eventual collision course, and both Mickie James and Thunder Rosa are looking forward to the rivalry. Punk and Rollins have been taking some early shots at each other in WWE TV and Rollins at live events since Punk returned to WWE, and the two women weighed in on the feud on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Former WWE star Mickie James is excited to see CM Punk and Seth Rollins feud in WWE, while AEW star Thunder Rosa believes the real-life heat between the two is mostly Rollins’ fault.

On a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio,” James and Rosa discussed the likely feud between Rollins and Punk, as well as Rollins’ reaction to fans chanting the newly returned WWE star’s name.

Rosa on Rollins riling up fans who chant for Punk: “This comes [the real-life feud between them] when Seth made some statements, very, very strong statements about CM Punk, and now that he gets the mic, of course people are going to say ‘CM Punk’ when he’s [Rollins] talking. He’s feeding into it because this is going to make it even more … some real heat right here.”

James on looking forward to the feud: “I will say, I look forward to a CM Punk-Seth Rollins match. You know that match, regardless of whether they like each other, hate each other, respect each other [or] don’t, no matter what, you know that match is going to be phenomenal. Seth kind of like started that fight, and we didn’t really know [about] Punk coming in, who he is going to feud with first.”