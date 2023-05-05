Mid-South Wrestling (2.15.1986) Review  

-Originally aired February 15, 1986.

-Your host is Joel Watts.

-Jim Ross is in the ring with Hacksaw Jim Duggan. He spent time in Japan and Hawaii, and he started to miss home, so he’s back in Mid-South, and he’s here to fight. And that’s all he really has to say and that’s surprisingly the end of the segment.

-We get treated to a Koko B. Ware music video. That really was a catchy theme.

KOKO B. WARE vs. ROB RICKSTEINER

-It’s really interesting to watch Rob’s anti-push here, where he keeps losing but they clearly have plans for him. Watching it with hindsight, this match really does have this feel of “Will THIS be the week for him?”

-Lock-up as JR declares Ricksteiner to be “double-tough,” so that’s one seal of approval for him. Koko monkey flips him and Rob appears to land right on his head, then bounces right up without any trace of a problem. JR seems completely startled by that. Koko works the leg, but Rob chokes him out. He whips Koko into the corner, but Koko quickly leaps to the second turnbuckle and connects with a missile dropkick for the sudden three-count.

THE SHEEPHERDERS vs. PERRY JACKSON & RICKY GIBSON

-Sheepherders beat down on Jackson, and a double stomachbreaker gets three before Gibson ever gets a chance to tag in. Post-match, JR has words with them, and the Sheepherders boast that they hold records by holding Tag Team Titles in 37 countries, as well as a record number of fines and a record number of suspensions for any tag team ever.

TAURUS BULBA (with Eddie Gilbert) vs. STEVE DOLL

-I get the name, but it still sounds so much like something crapped out of the NXT developmental guy factory. Piledriver finishes.

TV TITLE: JAKE “The Snake” ROBERTS vs. BROADWAY JOE MALCOLM

-But first, Dick Slater and Dark Journey are here to challenge Jake to a title-for-title match, but if they aren’t going to press their faces together in profile for the advertising, then what’s the point of a title-for-title match? They threaten to brawl, but Terry Taylor comes out to break it up and announces that he’s challenging BOTH of them to matches for their titles. But that would require some sort of bizarre match with three men in the ring at once and that would just be crazy and stupid.

-So Taylor and Slater both leaving the ring, having made their point, and Jake is so annoyed that he just DDTs Malcolm, gets the pin, and takes off.



MASKED SUPERSTAR (with Dick Murdoch) vs. BRETT WAYNE SAWYER

-They grapple on the mat. Sawyer works the arm. Superstar recovers and goes for a slam, but he accidentally takes out the referee and Murdoch sneaks in with a cheap shot. Referee recovers and counts the three for Superstar.



TERRY TAYLOR vs. GUSTAVO MENDOZA

-Taylor works the arm and slams Mendozaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa down. Five-arm gets the pin.