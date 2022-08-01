Mid-South Wrestling (6.15.1985) Review  

-Originally aired June 15, 1985. That airdate is WALKING TALL!

-Jim Ross and Joel Watts will be calling the action this week. They’re TALKING TALL!

-Some experimenting during the rundown of this week’s card, as Mid-South tries to make their TV production a little prettier. We get brief video clips of each wrestler they mention as the card is announced.

-Skandar Akbar rages about Bill Watts’ return to wrestling and promises to round up all of his talent from different territories and bring them into Mid-South just to rid the wrestling business of Watts and Jim Duggan.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS vs. THE BRUISER & TOMMY PRICHARD

-Oh wow, they’re still here? Jim Ross refers to them as “The Charismatic Specialists,” which sounds like some nickname Michael Cole would use today to refer to…Thatherton Boink, or whoever’s getting a main event push now. I’m writing this months before you read it, I have no idea what the current product looks like when this is published. Double dropkick finishes the Bruiser right away, and a big win for the Charismatic Specialists.



THE BARBARIAN vs. FRANKIE LANE

-The Barbarian asks no quarter and gives none, for those keeping score. Bearhug looks like it’ll finish right away, but Lane fights out and dropkicks the big man. Barbarian shakes it off and drops the leg. Elbow off the second rope, and a full nelson gets the submission. Lane, who took the bus to get to this taping, asks for a quarter to get home, but Barbarian gives none.



DIRTY WHITE BOYS vs. PRIVATE TERRY DANIELS & WENDELL COOLEY

-Daniels attacks the White Boys because he apparently has a grudge against them for desecrating his uniform, which is nothing that we ever saw on this show. Power Pro angle, maybe?

-Cooley & Daniels manage to get Tony Anthony in the corner and work him over. Cooley goes for a backdrop and gets elbowed down. Daniels makes it back inand cleans house, but crashes on an attempted dropkick, and a standing decapitator by the DWBs gets three.



TV TITLE: SNOWMAN (Champion) vs. PAT ROSE

-Dutch Mantell lingers at ringside. Snowman knocks Rose around with lefts and rights, which he learned from his GOOD FRIENDS BUNDINI BROWN & MUHAMMAD ALI. Snowman, who is a good friend of Muhammad Ali, press slams Rose, and then after a long conversation about something, Muhammad Ali’s good friend Snowman bodyslams Rose. Snowman throws an elbow and knocks HIMSELF down with it, but a big powerslam gives the win to Snowman, who is a friend of Muhammad Ali.

-Dutch steps into the ring and demands a shot at Snowman, but the referees won’t allow Dutch to do anything as long as he insists on holding his whip, and he won’t put it down. So Dutch walks off without incident.



NON-TITLE: TED DIBIASE & “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS (Tag Team Champions) vs. THE FANTASTICS

-Fantastics kick ass and clear the ring right off the bat. Back in, Dr. Death tries for a corner charge but crashes and hurts his arm, and the Fantastics go to work on their new target. Fulton goes for the kill, but Dr. Death powers out of a pinfall attempt and presses Fulton onto the floor.

-Williams picks a fight with Rogers to distract the referee while DiBiase scoops up Fulton and rams him into the post to aggravate his rib injury. DiBiase tags into the match proper and tries to finish with a backbreaker, but it only gets two. Suplex gets two. Bearhug applied by Williams. Fulton won’t submit so Williams just dumps him on the mat. Series of backbreakers gets two.

-DiBiase tries to finish with the backwards falling elbow, but it misses and Fulton makes the hot tag. All four men are in the ring. Rogers goes for flying headscissors, but DiBiase knocks him out with the loaded glove, and Williams knocks out Fulton with the arm brace so he can’t break the pin, and the champs get three. Outstanding match.



TERRY TAYLOR vs. EDCAR THOMAS

-They’ve at least stopped calling him “Boo” because that wasn’t doing him any favors. Backdrop and an armdrag by Taylor as JR mentions that Thomas is being mentored by Ted DiBiase and Steve Williams.

-Thomas comes to life with some aggressive knees and a rake of the eyes. Finish seems to be not-what-they-had-in-mind as Taylor really seems to be taking his time with a back suplex when he makes his comeback, and the five-arm finishes.



NON-TITLE: THE CHAMPION (North American Champion, with Eddie Gilbert) vs. SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE

-Dundee blocks a bodyslam and dropkicks Champion. Champion rallies but misses a corner charge and gets rolled up for two. Gilbert distracts Champion for half a second and Champion attacks from behind. Front facelock by Champion. A splash misses and Dundee comes back to life with punches. Sleeper applied by Dundee. Gilbert hops up to the apron as Champion breaks the hold. Gilbert is on the apron FOREVER, apparently jumping his cue, but Gilbert finally takes a punch from Dundee and gets into an argument with the referee about it, and the referee misses Gilbert passing a weapon to champion. Dundee is knocked out cold, and Champion gets three.