Mike Bailey Explains Why He Wrestled Four Matches In One Day At PWG BOLA 2023

Mike Bailey worked four matches in a day for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023, and he recently revealed that it was due to a visa issue. Bailey spoke with Cultaholic and talked about how he worked all four of his matches in the tournament due to a visa problem that precluded him showing up on night one.

“I didn’t know until the day of,” Bailey said of the four match day (per Fightful). “There was a situation where my Visa gets renewed periodically and it was expired…I didn’t have a visa between January 1 and January 7 of that year. BOLA happened January 7 and 8. That’s why I wasn’t able to do my first round match on the first day and I had to do it on the second day. I had to wrestle four matches to win the tournament.”

He continued, “That’s a conversation that was had, ‘would you be okay to wrestle four matches on the second day?’ ‘I don’t see why not. That doesn’t sound incredibly difficult.’ Spoiler alert if you haven’t seen BOLA, it was truly one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life.”