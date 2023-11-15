Mike Chioda Would Like to Referee The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed what matches he’d like to officiate either in WWE or AEW. One dream matchup in particular he’d like to officiate is one between The Rock and Roman Reigns Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):’

Chioda on wanting to officiate a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock: “WWE — I would love to do Roman Reigns and The Rock. Hey, Rock’s probably … he’s probably employed somehow. That is box office, Hollywood … I mean, everything. WWE history, boy. Two of those big Samoans going at it … that’d be nice, you know?”

On what match he’d like to referee in AEW: “It would probably have to be … I was thinking already Bryan Danielson. Bryan Danielson vs. Omega, maybe? Bryan Danielson … Edge would be pretty cool. [MJF]…I like him. I’d say MJF and Bryan Danielson. They already put on a classic. That was awesome.”

Chioda has made referee appearances in AEW in the past. While The Rock recently confirmed that a match between himself and Reigns was in the works at one point for WrestleMania 39, plans ultimately fell through.