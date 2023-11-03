Mike Chioda Says Shane Was His Favorite McMahon To Work With

Mike Chioda worked with the McMahon family for a long time, including on camera, and he says Shane was always his favorite to work with. The longtime WWE referee named Shane as his favorite of the family to work with in the ring during his latest Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On officiating Shane’s matches: “We had some incredible times from that bump in Chicago that we did — just that bump right there was fantastic. All the matches that he’s done with Test and Kurt Angle, it just goes on, AJ Styles. We just had incredible times, him and ‘Taker and stuff like that.”

On Vince mcMahon making sure that Shane paid his dues in the company: “He drove the trucks with us, and he set up the ring. He busted his ass. He sat in the middle of the truck for hours and s**t like that, paid his dues for a complete year to learn everything from the bottom to the top of the business. That’s what Vince wanted him to do, and that’s what he did.”