Mike Chioda Was Shocked By His WWE Release, Weighs In On Potential Return
Mike Chioda was one of the more surprising WWE releases in April of 2020, and the referee shared his reaction to the release and thoughts on a potential return. The 31-year WWE veteran was released at the start of the pandemic, and on the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast he talked about his release and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On a potential WWE return following the regime change: “I don’t know. I know Vince probably let it go, but I don’t know if Vince was the one that picked my name out of a hat during the pandemic and said, ‘We have to cut Mike Chioda, goddammit’ … I really don’t care, it was a great run.”
On his WWE release: “I was shocked more than bitter or whatever. It sucked that I got let go during a pandemic when everything was closed in our profession … We couldn’t do anything for a while, that’s why I started up with the podcast.”