Mike Mondo and Kenn Doane Join MLW Roster, Will Debut At Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced that Spirit Squad members Mike Mondo and Kenn Doane have joined the company and will debut with an ‘open workout’ tomorrow at MLW Never Say Never. Here’s a press release:

Kenn Doane and Mike Mondo have joined Major League Wrestling and they want to show the public their greatness with an open-to-the-public workout tomorrow at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

MLW today announced the Spirt Squad’s Kenn Doane and Mike Mondo have joined MLW starting with MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The talented team will showcase their athleticism, grappling, stamina, speed, endurance and strength and the public is invited to attend the session at the Melrose Ballroom tomorrow night.

The Spirit Squad has also invited the press to cover this open workout.

“I was surprised they insisted on this public workout as opposed to quickly getting in the mix in a very competitive tag team division,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Mondo and Doane are a little different.”

Is the Spirt Squad all hype? Do they have the muscle to back the hustle? Find out LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

Signed for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT

Teddy Hart (champion) vs. MJF

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta)

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. CARIBBEAN CHAMPION

Alex Hammerstone vs. Savio Vega

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Richard Holliday

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta

3 ON 3 TRIOS MATCH

Gringo Loco, Zenshi & Air Wolf vs. Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil)

GRUDGE MATCH

Mance Warner vs. Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez (presented by Salina de la Renta)

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Zenshi vs. Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Spirit Squad Open Workout

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Konnan • Ariel Dominguez and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

