Mike Santana Appears On NXT Battleground, Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
May 25, 2025 | Posted by
TNA’s Mike Santana made his WWE NXT TV debut at Battleground on Sunday. Santana appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s show, stating that he was there to watch the TNA World Title match as he has his eye on the gold.
Charlie Dempsey then walked up and said he was tired of the outsiders coming into NXT. Things got tense before Tavion Heights said he wanted to face Santana on Tuesday’s show and Santana agreed.
We’ll have an updated lineup for Tuesday’s show after the PPV.
.@Santana_Proud is here to keep a close eye on the @ThisIsTNA Championship Match!
But also got a nice little introduction to No Quarter Catch Crew… 👀#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/W1di6V7mAd
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
